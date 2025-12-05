Twilio Inc (TWLO) recent quarterly performance of 15.23% is not showing the real picture

Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.26% to $125.22, before settling in for the price of $128.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TWLO posted a 52-week range of $77.51-$151.95.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 22.51%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.51%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 30.67%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $152.07 million, simultaneously with a float of $144.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.98 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $117.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $111.28.

Twilio Inc (TWLO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Twilio Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.52%, in contrast to 95.11% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 02 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 1,000,000 shares at the rate of 129.00, making the entire transaction reach 129,000,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,295,000.

Twilio Inc (TWLO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.24 per share during the current fiscal year. Twilio Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 30.67% and is forecasted to reach 5.46 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 19.89% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 22.51% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Twilio Inc (TWLO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.68. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $300.36, and its Beta score is 1.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.88. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 24.25.

In the same vein, TWLO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.42, a figure that is expected to reach 1.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.46 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Twilio Inc (TWLO)

[Twilio Inc, TWLO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.23% While, its Average True Range was 49.49.

Raw Stochastic average of Twilio Inc (TWLO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 72.02%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 60.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 4.76 that was higher than 4.27 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.