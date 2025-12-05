Tyson Foods, Inc (TSN) recent quarterly performance of -0.11% is not showing the real picture

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Tyson Foods, Inc (NYSE: TSN) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.13% to $56.14, before settling in for the price of $56.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TSN posted a 52-week range of $50.56-$64.36.

The company of the Consumer Defensive sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -25.04%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -25.04%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -7.39%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $283.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $278.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.43 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $53.65, while the 200-day Moving Average is $56.35.

Tyson Foods, Inc (TSN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Farm Products industry. Tyson Foods, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.56%, in contrast to 72.32% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 28 ’25, this organization’s Chairman of the Board sold 100,301 shares at the rate of 58.05, making the entire transaction reach 5,822,473 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,989,415. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 25 ’25, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 6,539 for 57.19, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 373,975. This particular insider is now the holder of 31,833 in total.

Tyson Foods, Inc (TSN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.89 per share during the current fiscal year. Tyson Foods, Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -7.39% and is forecasted to reach 4.34 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.19% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -25.04% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Tyson Foods, Inc (NYSE: TSN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tyson Foods, Inc (TSN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.66. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $41.37, and its Beta score is 0.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.36. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.51.

In the same vein, TSN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.36, a figure that is expected to reach 0.96 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.34 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tyson Foods, Inc (TSN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Tyson Foods, Inc, TSN]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.89 million indicated improvement to the volume of 2.79 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.63% While, its Average True Range was 54.07.

Raw Stochastic average of Tyson Foods, Inc (TSN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 68.85%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 58.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.28 that was higher than 1.04 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.