UDR Inc (UDR) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $39.63: Right on the Precipice

As on Thursday, UDR Inc (NYSE: UDR) started slowly as it slid -1.48% to $35.22, before settling in for the price of $35.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UDR posted a 52-week range of $32.94-$46.47.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -16.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -16.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 127.85%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $330.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $328.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.68 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $35.56, while the 200-day Moving Average is $39.63.

UDR Inc (UDR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Residential industry. UDR Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.46%, in contrast to 101.94% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 20 ’25, this organization’s Chairman and CEO sold 25,000 shares at the rate of 42.75, making the entire transaction reach 1,068,750 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 824,716.

UDR Inc (UDR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year. UDR Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 127.85% and is forecasted to reach 0.58 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 36.47% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -16.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

UDR Inc (NYSE: UDR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for UDR Inc (UDR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.28. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $80.59, and its Beta score is 0.71. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.97. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 26.60.

In the same vein, UDR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.44, a figure that is expected to reach 0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.58 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of UDR Inc (UDR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [UDR Inc, UDR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.47 million was better the volume of 2.38 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.00% While, its Average True Range was 45.09.

Raw Stochastic average of UDR Inc (UDR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.82%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 42.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.61 that was lower than 0.67 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.