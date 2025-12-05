Under Armour Inc (UA) is predicted to post EPS of -0.02 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UA) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -1.81% at $4.35, before settling in for the price of $4.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UA posted a 52-week range of $3.95-$9.38.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -85.07%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $200.45 million, simultaneously with a float of $115.98 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.88 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.54.

Under Armour Inc (UA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Apparel Manufacturing Industry. Under Armour Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 72.64%, in contrast to 23.45% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 21 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 100,000 shares at the rate of 4.88, making the entire transaction reach 488,200 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 133,696. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 18 ’25, Company’s Director bought 100,000 for 5.20, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 519,960. This particular insider is now the holder of 111,650 in total.

Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Under Armour Inc (UA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.37.

In the same vein, UA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.20, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Under Armour Inc (UA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UA), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.21 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 4.32 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.21% While, its Average True Range was 51.33.

Raw Stochastic average of Under Armour Inc (UA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.78%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 75.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.15 that was lower than 0.17 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.