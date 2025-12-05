Union Pacific Corp (UNP) EPS growth this year is 6.02%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Union Pacific Corp (NYSE: UNP) established initial surge of 0.88% at $237.29, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $235.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UNP posted a 52-week range of $204.66-$256.84.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 5.75%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.75%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.02%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $593.13 million, simultaneously with a float of $592.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $140.75 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $226.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $226.49.

Union Pacific Corp (UNP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Union Pacific Corp industry. Union Pacific Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.16%, in contrast to 86.39% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 27 ’25, this organization’s EVP CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER & CORP sold 6,495 shares at the rate of 252.00, making the entire transaction reach 1,636,740 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 26,319. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 24 ’25, Company’s PRESIDENT sold 7,500 for 250.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,875,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 64,960 in total.

Union Pacific Corp (UNP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.92 per share during the current fiscal year. Union Pacific Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.02% and is forecasted to reach 12.68 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.75% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Union Pacific Corp (NYSE: UNP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Union Pacific Corp (UNP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.14, and its Beta score is 0.99. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.73. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 23.41.

In the same vein, UNP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 11.78, a figure that is expected to reach 2.93 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 12.68 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Union Pacific Corp, UNP]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 3.54 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 93.31% While, its Average True Range was 79.95.

Raw Stochastic average of Union Pacific Corp (UNP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.56%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 97.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 3.40 that was lower than 3.90 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.