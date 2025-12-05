Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY) surge 11.57% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ: UROY) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 7.43% at $4.05, before settling in for the price of $3.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UROY posted a 52-week range of $1.43-$5.37.

The Energy sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 2.97% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.97%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 124.83%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $133.64 million, simultaneously with a float of $112.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $541.24 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.78.

Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Uranium Industry. Uranium Royalty Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.75%, in contrast to 22.77% institutional ownership.

Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year. Uranium Royalty Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 124.83% and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in the upcoming year.

Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ: UROY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 41.86. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 15.26. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 33.04.

In the same vein, UROY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.01, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ: UROY), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.09 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.36 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.07% While, its Average True Range was 66.28.

Raw Stochastic average of Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 55.70%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 100.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.21 that was lower than 0.24 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.