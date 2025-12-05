US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.03

US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE: USFD) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 0.62% to $76.15, before settling in for the price of $75.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, USFD posted a 52-week range of $57.36-$85.11.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Defensive sector posted annual sales growth of 2.96% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.96%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 25.16%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $224.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $221.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.98 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $74.79, while the 200-day Moving Average is $74.09.

US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Food Distribution industry. US Foods Holding Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 103.87% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 11 ’25, this organization’s insider sold 58,632 shares at the rate of 72.00, making the entire transaction reach 4,221,504 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 113,410.

US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.84 per share during the current fiscal year. US Foods Holding Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 25.16% and is forecasted to reach 4.68 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.38% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 2.96% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE: USFD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for US Foods Holding Corp (USFD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $31.69, and its Beta score is 1.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.43. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.36.

In the same vein, USFD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.40, a figure that is expected to reach 1.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.68 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of US Foods Holding Corp (USFD)

[US Foods Holding Corp, USFD] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.02% While, its Average True Range was 55.57.

Raw Stochastic average of US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.19%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 67.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.60 that was higher than 1.53 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.