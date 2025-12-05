Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) plunge -2.56% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: VIAV) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.06% to $17.5, before settling in for the price of $17.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VIAV posted a 52-week range of $8.10-$18.46.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 4.66%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.66%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 43.26%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $223.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $219.23 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.91 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.12, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.62.

Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Communication Equipment industry. Viavi Solutions Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.74%, in contrast to 99.89% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 04 ’25, this organization’s President & CEO sold 38,438 shares at the rate of 17.60, making the entire transaction reach 676,509 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 80,476. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 03 ’25, Company’s President & CEO sold 35,004 for 17.10, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 598,568. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,921,191 in total.

Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year. Viavi Solutions Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 43.26% and is forecasted to reach 0.83 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 38.67% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 4.66% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: VIAV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.74. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $266.36, and its Beta score is 0.95. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.41. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 49.88.

In the same vein, VIAV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.07, a figure that is expected to reach 0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.83 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV)

[Viavi Solutions Inc, VIAV] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.02% While, its Average True Range was 60.01.

Raw Stochastic average of Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 89.15%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 75.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.64 that was higher than 0.41 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.