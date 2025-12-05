Viking Holdings Ltd (VIK) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 2.14

Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE: VIK) established initial surge of 0.10% at $67.61, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $67.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VIK posted a 52-week range of $31.79-$68.60.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 33.53%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $443.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $207.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $29.99 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $61.09, while the 200-day Moving Average is $52.91.

Viking Holdings Ltd (VIK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Viking Holdings Ltd industry. Viking Holdings Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 53.30%, in contrast to 46.41% institutional ownership.

Viking Holdings Ltd (VIK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year. Viking Holdings Ltd’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 33.53% and is forecasted to reach 3.29 in the upcoming year.

Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE: VIK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Viking Holdings Ltd (VIK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.61. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $31.62, and its Beta score is 2.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.90. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 71.11.

In the same vein, VIK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.14, a figure that is expected to reach 0.54 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Viking Holdings Ltd (VIK)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Viking Holdings Ltd, VIK]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.92 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.50% While, its Average True Range was 69.02.

Raw Stochastic average of Viking Holdings Ltd (VIK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.41%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 91.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.31 that was higher than 1.61 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.