Warby Parker Inc (WRBY) is predicted to post EPS of 0.05 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

As on Thursday, Warby Parker Inc (NYSE: WRBY) started slowly as it slid -3.46% to $18.42, before settling in for the price of $19.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WRBY posted a 52-week range of $13.63-$29.73.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 19.99%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.99%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 19.39%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $105.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $99.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.25 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.48.

Warby Parker Inc (WRBY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Warby Parker Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 18.71%, in contrast to 82.23% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 01 ’25, this organization’s Co-Chief Executive Officer sold 125,000 shares at the rate of 27.30, making the entire transaction reach 3,412,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 32,861. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 18 ’25, Company’s Co-Chief Executive Officer sold 58,360 for 27.58, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,609,569. This particular insider is now the holder of 32,861 in total.

Warby Parker Inc (WRBY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year. Warby Parker Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 19.39% and is forecasted to reach 0.48 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 23.45% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 19.99% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE: WRBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Warby Parker Inc (WRBY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.23. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4847.37, and its Beta score is 2.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.65. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 59.55.

In the same vein, WRBY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.00, a figure that is expected to reach 0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.48 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Warby Parker Inc (WRBY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Warby Parker Inc, WRBY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.52 million was better the volume of 2.22 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.41% While, its Average True Range was 46.64.

Raw Stochastic average of Warby Parker Inc (WRBY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.43%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 52.55% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.94 that was lower than 0.95 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.