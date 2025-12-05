Yum Brands Inc (YUM) recent quarterly performance of 0.89% is not showing the real picture

Yum Brands Inc (NYSE: YUM) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -1.79% at $145.86, before settling in for the price of $148.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, YUM posted a 52-week range of $122.13-$163.30.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 4.75%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.75%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 12.81%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $278.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $277.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $40.50 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $147.53, while the 200-day Moving Average is $148.05.

Yum Brands Inc (YUM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Restaurants Industry. Yum Brands Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.15%, in contrast to 85.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 01 ’25, this organization’s KFC Division CEO sold 276 shares at the rate of 153.17, making the entire transaction reach 42,275 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 17 ’25, Company’s COO and CPO sold 24,332 for 149.10, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,627,901. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Yum Brands Inc (YUM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.39 per share during the current fiscal year. Yum Brands Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 12.81% and is forecasted to reach 6.68 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.41% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 4.75% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Yum Brands Inc (NYSE: YUM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Yum Brands Inc (YUM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.69. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $28.40, and its Beta score is 0.67. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.02. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 25.89.

In the same vein, YUM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.14, a figure that is expected to reach 1.77 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.68 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Yum Brands Inc (YUM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Yum Brands Inc (NYSE: YUM), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.17 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.1 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.32% While, its Average True Range was 37.90.

Raw Stochastic average of Yum Brands Inc (YUM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 47.66%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.51 that was lower than 2.68 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.