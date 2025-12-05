ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (GTM) last month performance of -15.23% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: GTM) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -1.59% at $9.91, before settling in for the price of $10.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GTM posted a 52-week range of $7.01-$12.63.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.98%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $313.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $263.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.09 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.47, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.21.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (GTM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.55%, in contrast to 91.86% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 02 ’25, this organization’s Chief Revenue Officer sold 343 shares at the rate of 10.12, making the entire transaction reach 3,472 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 58,805. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 01 ’25, Company’s General Counsel and Corp Sec sold 428 for 9.80, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,194. This particular insider is now the holder of 28,209 in total.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (GTM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.98% and is forecasted to reach 1.11 in the upcoming year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: GTM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (GTM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.67. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $31.28, and its Beta score is 1.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.49. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.79.

In the same vein, GTM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.32, a figure that is expected to reach 0.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (GTM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: GTM), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.35 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 5.44 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.22% While, its Average True Range was 46.93.

Raw Stochastic average of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (GTM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 27.27%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 68.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.40 that was lower than 0.43 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.