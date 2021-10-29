Sign in
Join
Markets Briefing
Stock Headlines
Today’s Spotlight
Trading Directions
Sign in
Welcome!
Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password?
Create an account
Sign up
Welcome!
Register for an account
your email
your username
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
Search
News Daemon
Read the News
Markets Briefing
Stock Headlines
Today’s Spotlight
Trading Directions
Home
About Us
Contact Us
Team
Privacy Policy
Search
Search
News Daemon
Read the News
Markets Briefing
Stock Headlines
Today’s Spotlight
Trading Directions
Home
About Us
Contact Us
Team
Privacy Policy
Search
Search
Markets Briefing
These are the best tech stocks to buy now: Let’s find out why?
In the current economic climate, technology is one of the fastest-growing industries. There can...
staff
-
October 29, 2021
Read post
Markets Briefing
Elon Musk Acquired Twitter (TWTR) For $44 Billion
The Board of Directors of Twitter (TWTR) has approved...
Markets Briefing
Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?
Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Markets Briefing
Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) Having a Robust Premarket After Abysmal Thursday
Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company,...
Latest
Analyst Insights
Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) latest performance of 0.44% is not what was on cards
May 10, 2022
0
Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE: FBHS) open...
Analyst Insights
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) recent quarterly performance of -25.94% is not showing the real picture
May 10, 2022
0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May...
Analyst Insights
Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) is -36.45% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds
May 10, 2022
0
Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX: WWR) flaunted slowness of -9.17%...
Analyst Insights
No matter how cynical the overall market is Molecular Data Inc. (MKD) performance over the last week is recorded -23.66%
May 10, 2022
0
As on May 09, 2022, Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:...
Analyst Insights
Did Anything Boost Fortran Corp (FRTN) Stock Last Trading?
Fortran Corporation (OTC: FRTN) surged up 53.85% to $0.1200...
Stock Headlines
These drone stocks help make your portfolio better than ever
Recent years have seen an increase in the use...
Stock Headlines
Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) Stock Steeply Rising After Tremendous Results for FY2021
Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH), a company that manufactures home...
Stock Headlines
At Tonner-One World (TONR), Share Price Got a Bit Ahead of the Fundamentals
Tonner-One World Holdings Inc stock was booming at...
Most Popular
What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?
April 19, 2022
0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP), will release its first-quarter report on Thursday, April 21. Investors are optimistic that...
Getting Sustainable Earnings? Movado Group Inc. (MOV)
March 28, 2022
0
Movado Group Inc. (NYSE: MOV), the owner of the premium watch and accessory brands, released its fiscal 2022 fourth-quarter report last week, which included...
Future Prospects Brighter For Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) Stock
March 21, 2022
0
The US Army has awarded Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) a contract to create a tactical drone. This is a promising trend since...
Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) stock soared 38.87% in pre-market, Here’s why
February 28, 2022
0
The 38.87% jump observed in the stock price of Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI) last week continues to maintain its impressive position and...
DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Stock Plunged 18.18% Pre-Market, Here’s Why
February 18, 2022
0
DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) stock plummeted 18.18% in the pre-market trading session at the price of $18.05 after reporting its earnings report for the fourth...
Redfin Corporation (RDFN) Stock Plunged 16.90% After-Market, Here’s Why
February 18, 2022
0
Redfin Corporation (RDFN) stock plummeted 16.90% in the after-market trading session at the price of $23.80 following the release of its financial results for...
Resonant Inc. (RESN) Stock Rocketing Higher in Aftermarket as it is Acquired by Murata
February 15, 2022
0
Resonant Inc. (RESN) is changing the market dynamics for RF front-ends via disrupting the supply chain of RFFE. The company performs its tasks through...
Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA): What is going on with the stock?
February 2, 2022
0
The share price of XELA in current trading hours stands at $0.80 with a 6.52% increase from the last trading period. The increase comes...
ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (RETO) Stock Dipping in the Aftermarket Despite any Clear Cause.
January 20, 2022
0
ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (RETO) is an innovative company engaged in the manufacture of eco-friendly building material, ecological protection tools, and production of tools for...
Load more
Market Briefing
Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.30
Steve Mayer
-
May 10, 2022
Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) open the trading on May 09, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -7.09% to $31.86....
Read more
A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Pinterest Inc. (PINS) as it 5-day change was -4.87%
Shaun Noe
-
May 10, 2022
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 09, 2022, Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) had a quiet start as it plunged -7.10% to...
Read more
Alset EHome International Inc. (AEI) 14-day ATR is 0.07: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers
Sana Meer
-
May 10, 2022
Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) flaunted slowness of -11.41% at $0.33, as the Stock market unbolted on May 09, 2022. During the day,...
Read more
TODAY’S SPOTLIGHT
Today's Spotlight
A Diversified Growth Opportunity: Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS)
Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS), a producer of electric commercial vehicles, had its stock rise 38.84 percent in one month to...
staff
-
April 6, 2022
Today's Spotlight
RKLY stock: Better Than You Think
Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE: RKLY) and Medtronic plc (MDT) will collaborate to create a novel biosensor for wearable devices. The...
staff
-
March 24, 2022
Today's Spotlight
What Was The Reason Behind First Tellurium (GODYF) Stock Skyrocketing 223% Last Session?
First Tellurium Corp. (OTCPink:GODYF) closed the Friday session up 223.50% at $0.1294, and has been exchanging a day scope of $0.1200...
staff
-
October 25, 2021
Today's Spotlight
Foothills Exploration (FTXP) Stock Jumped 23% On Monday, Why?
The share price of Foothills Exploration Inc (OTCPink:FTXP) increased 23.08% to $0.0016 at yesterday's close. The FTXP stock volume was 881.70M,...
staff
-
October 12, 2021
Load more
About us
Home
About Us
Contact Us
Team
Privacy Policy
Most recent
Analyst Insights
Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) latest performance of 0.44% is not what was on cards
May 10, 2022
0
Analyst Insights
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) recent quarterly performance of -25.94% is not showing the real picture
May 10, 2022
0
Analyst Insights
Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) is -36.45% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds
May 10, 2022
0
Analyst Insights
No matter how cynical the overall market is Molecular Data Inc. (MKD) performance over the last week is recorded -23.66%
May 10, 2022
0
Most popular
Analyst Insights
Did Anything Boost Fortran Corp (FRTN) Stock Last Trading?
May 4, 2022
0
Stock Headlines
These drone stocks help make your portfolio better than ever
February 16, 2022
0
Stock Headlines
Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) Stock Steeply Rising After Tremendous Results for FY2021
February 9, 2022
0
Stock Headlines
At Tonner-One World (TONR), Share Price Got a Bit Ahead of the Fundamentals
January 18, 2022
0
Subscribe
I want in
© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.