Markets Briefing

These are the best tech stocks to buy now: Let’s find out why? 

In the current economic climate, technology is one of the fastest-growing industries. There can...
Markets Briefing

Elon Musk Acquired Twitter (TWTR) For $44 Billion

The Board of Directors of Twitter (TWTR) has approved...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Markets Briefing

Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) Having a Robust Premarket After Abysmal Thursday

Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company,...

Latest

Analyst Insights

Did Anything Boost Fortran Corp (FRTN) Stock Last Trading?

Fortran Corporation (OTC: FRTN) surged up 53.85% to $0.1200...
Stock Headlines

These drone stocks help make your portfolio better than ever

Recent years have seen an increase in the use...
Stock Headlines

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) Stock Steeply Rising After Tremendous Results for FY2021

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH), a company that manufactures home...
Stock Headlines

At Tonner-One World (TONR), Share Price Got a Bit Ahead of the Fundamentals

Tonner-One World Holdings Inc stock was booming at...

Most Popular

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP), will release its first-quarter report on Thursday, April 21. Investors are optimistic that...

Getting Sustainable Earnings? Movado Group Inc. (MOV)

Movado Group Inc. (NYSE: MOV), the owner of the premium watch and accessory brands, released its fiscal 2022 fourth-quarter report last week, which included...

Future Prospects Brighter For Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) Stock

The US Army has awarded Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) a contract to create a tactical drone. This is a promising trend since...

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) stock soared 38.87% in pre-market, Here’s why

The 38.87% jump observed in the stock price of Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI) last week continues to maintain its impressive position and...

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Stock Plunged 18.18% Pre-Market, Here’s Why

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) stock plummeted 18.18% in the pre-market trading session at the price of $18.05 after reporting its earnings report for the fourth...

Redfin Corporation (RDFN) Stock Plunged 16.90% After-Market, Here’s Why

Redfin Corporation (RDFN) stock plummeted 16.90% in the after-market trading session at the price of $23.80 following the release of its financial results for...

Resonant Inc. (RESN) Stock Rocketing Higher in Aftermarket as it is Acquired by Murata

Resonant Inc. (RESN) is changing the market dynamics for RF front-ends via disrupting the supply chain of RFFE. The company performs its tasks through...

Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA): What is going on with the stock?

The share price of XELA in current trading hours stands at $0.80 with a 6.52% increase from the last trading period. The increase comes...

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (RETO) Stock Dipping in the Aftermarket Despite any Clear Cause.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (RETO) is an innovative company engaged in the manufacture of eco-friendly building material, ecological protection tools, and production of tools for...
Market Briefing

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.30

Steve Mayer -
Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) open the trading on May 09, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -7.09% to $31.86....
A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Pinterest Inc. (PINS) as it 5-day change was -4.87%

Shaun Noe -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 09, 2022, Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) had a quiet start as it plunged -7.10% to...
Alset EHome International Inc. (AEI) 14-day ATR is 0.07: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Sana Meer -
Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) flaunted slowness of -11.41% at $0.33, as the Stock market unbolted on May 09, 2022. During the day,...
TODAY’S SPOTLIGHT

Today's Spotlight

A Diversified Growth Opportunity: Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS), a producer of electric commercial vehicles, had its stock rise 38.84 percent in one month to...
Today's Spotlight

RKLY stock: Better Than You Think

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE: RKLY) and Medtronic plc (MDT) will collaborate to create a novel biosensor for wearable devices. The...
Today's Spotlight

What Was The Reason Behind First Tellurium (GODYF) Stock Skyrocketing 223% Last Session?

First Tellurium Corp. (OTCPink:GODYF) closed the Friday session up 223.50% at $0.1294, and has been exchanging a day scope of $0.1200...
Today's Spotlight

Foothills Exploration (FTXP) Stock Jumped 23% On Monday, Why?

The share price of Foothills Exploration Inc (OTCPink:FTXP) increased 23.08% to $0.0016 at yesterday's close. The FTXP stock volume was 881.70M,...
