Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 378,970 K

On Friday, Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) was -2.33% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $19.99. A 52-week range for CLSK has been $6.45 – $23.61.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 35.68% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 308.49%. With a float of $271.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $281.06 million.

Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cleanspark Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Cleanspark Inc is 3.42%, while institutional ownership is 62.07%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 02 ’25, was worth 8,503,008. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 10 ’25, when Company’s Former Affiliate proposed sale 363,900 for $9.67, making the entire transaction worth $3,518,913.

Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.28 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -0.16) by 0.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 308.49% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.37. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.88, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cleanspark Inc (CLSK)

Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) saw its 5-day average volume 41.86 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 26.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.94%.

During the past 100 days, Cleanspark Inc’s (CLSK) raw stochastic average was set at 73.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 56.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.80 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.87 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.48. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $20.13 in the near term. At $20.74, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $21.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.73. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.12.

Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) Key Stats

There are 281,083K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.49 billion. As of now, sales total 378,970 K while income totals -145,780 K. Its latest quarter income was 198,640 K while its last quarter net income were 257,390 K.