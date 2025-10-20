Now that ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR’s volume has hit 8.13 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (NYSE: ASX) kicked off on Friday, up 1.11% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $12.58. Over the past 52 weeks, ASX has traded in a range of $6.94-$12.84.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 12.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 12.97%. With a float of $2.17 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.17 billion.

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (ASX) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR is 0.00%, while institutional ownership is 7.77%.

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (ASX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 0.13 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at 0.15) by -0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.97% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.11% during the next five years compared to 12.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (NYSE: ASX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR’s (ASX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.79. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.47, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (ASX)

The latest stats from [ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR, ASX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 10.2 million was superior to 10.18 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.57%.

During the past 100 days, ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR’s (ASX) raw stochastic average was set at 95.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 92.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.30 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.20 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.10. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.88. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.04. The third major resistance level sits at $13.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.39. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.23.

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (NYSE: ASX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 27.66 billion has total of 2,207,465K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 18,158 M in contrast with the sum of 987,460 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,899 M and last quarter income was 244,430 K.