8X8 Inc (EGHT) latest performance of 5.70% is not what was on cards

8X8 Inc (NASDAQ: EGHT) established initial surge of 5.70% at $2.04, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $1.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EGHT posted a 52-week range of $1.52-$3.52.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 34.38% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 34.38%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -10.88%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $138.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $132.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $282.83 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.9600, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.9600.

8X8 Inc (EGHT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the 8X8 Inc industry. 8X8 Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.10%, in contrast to 76.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 01 ’25, this organization’s Chief Legal Officer sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 1.95, making the entire transaction reach 9,760 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 391,613.

8X8 Inc (EGHT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

8X8 Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -10.88% and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -0.75% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 34.38% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

8X8 Inc (NASDAQ: EGHT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for 8X8 Inc (EGHT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.97. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.39. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.24.

In the same vein, EGHT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.04, a figure that is expected to reach 0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of 8X8 Inc (EGHT)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [8X8 Inc, EGHT]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.99 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.63% While, its Average True Range was 64.44.

Raw Stochastic average of 8X8 Inc (EGHT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 59.75%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 92.31% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0800 that was lower than 0.1000 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.