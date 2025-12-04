A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Mammoth Energy Services Inc (TUSK) as it 5-day change was 16.22%

Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ: TUSK) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 21.81% to $2.15, before settling in for the price of $1.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TUSK posted a 52-week range of $1.68-$3.52.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -19.69% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -19.69%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $48.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $46.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $103.61 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.1000, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.3700.

Mammoth Energy Services Inc (TUSK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Conglomerates industry. Mammoth Energy Services Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.64%, in contrast to 74.78% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on May 22 ’25, Company’s Director sold 20,000 for 2.51, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 50,200. This particular insider is now the holder of 130,034 in total.

Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ: TUSK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Mammoth Energy Services Inc (TUSK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.71. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.27.

In the same vein, TUSK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.63.

Technical Analysis of Mammoth Energy Services Inc (TUSK)

[Mammoth Energy Services Inc, TUSK] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.31% While, its Average True Range was 69.18.

Raw Stochastic average of Mammoth Energy Services Inc (TUSK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.44%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 89.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.1000 that was higher than 0.0900 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.