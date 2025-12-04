Airbnb Inc (ABNB) volume hits 5.4 million: A New Opening for Investors

Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 1.38% at $120.13, before settling in for the price of $118.5 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ABNB posted a 52-week range of $99.88-$163.93.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 0.55%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $427.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $416.98 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $73.95 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $121.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $127.39.

Airbnb Inc (ABNB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Travel Services Industry. Airbnb Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 31.23%, in contrast to 57.57% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 01 ’25, Company’s Director sold 58,000 for 118.47, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 6,871,275. This particular insider is now the holder of 692,015 in total.

Airbnb Inc (ABNB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Airbnb Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 0.55% and is forecasted to reach 5.19 in the upcoming year.

Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Airbnb Inc (ABNB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.39. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $28.42, and its Beta score is 1.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.17. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.29.

In the same vein, ABNB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.23, a figure that is expected to reach 0.66 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.9 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 5.18 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.19% While, its Average True Range was 56.34.

Raw Stochastic average of Airbnb Inc (ABNB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.69%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 74.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 3.04 that was higher than 2.90 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.