Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) last month volatility was 3.14%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE: MPW) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 0.18% to $5.62, before settling in for the price of $5.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MPW posted a 52-week range of $3.51-$6.34.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 89.83%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $601.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $496.30 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.38 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.19, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.94.

Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry. Medical Properties Trust Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 17.49%, in contrast to 56.17% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 19 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 59,000 shares at the rate of 5.02, making the entire transaction reach 296,180 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 157,100.

Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Medical Properties Trust Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 89.83% and is forecasted to reach 0.15 in the upcoming year.

Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE: MPW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.68. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.62. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 22.94.

In the same vein, MPW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.18, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW)

[Medical Properties Trust Inc, MPW] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.43% While, its Average True Range was 66.66.

Raw Stochastic average of Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 89.30%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 78.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.15 that was lower than 0.16 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.