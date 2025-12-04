On Holding AG (ONON) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $6.99M

As on Wednesday, On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) got off with the flyer as it spiked 4.25% to $47.07, before settling in for the price of $45.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ONON posted a 52-week range of $34.38-$64.05.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -25.27%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $296.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $225.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.37 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $41.36, while the 200-day Moving Average is $47.17.

On Holding AG (ONON) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Footwear & Accessories industry. On Holding AG’s current insider ownership accounts for 31.09%, in contrast to 55.49% institutional ownership.

On Holding AG (ONON) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

On Holding AG’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -25.27% and is forecasted to reach 1.63 in the upcoming year.

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for On Holding AG (ONON). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.05. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $59.27, and its Beta score is 2.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.52. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 39.13.

In the same vein, ONON’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.79, a figure that is expected to reach 0.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.63 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of On Holding AG (ONON)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [On Holding AG, ONON], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.89 million was better the volume of 5.88 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.94% While, its Average True Range was 77.65.

Raw Stochastic average of On Holding AG (ONON) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 63.35%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 93.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.86 that was higher than 1.54 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.