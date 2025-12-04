QuinStreet Inc (QNST) average volume reaches $549.04K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ: QNST) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 9.78% to $15.16, before settling in for the price of $13.81 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QNST posted a 52-week range of $12.98-$25.50.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Communication Services sector firm’s annual sales growth was -24.96%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -24.96%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 22.73%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $57.37 million, simultaneously with a float of $51.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $860.35 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.53, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.01.

QuinStreet Inc (QNST) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Advertising Agencies industry. QuinStreet Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.87%, in contrast to 91.02% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 18 ’25, Company’s CFO sold 8,516 for 22.88, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 194,846. This particular insider is now the holder of 337,031 in total.

QuinStreet Inc (QNST) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

QuinStreet Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 22.73% and is forecasted to reach 1.33 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 18.11% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -24.96% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ: QNST) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for QuinStreet Inc (QNST). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.51. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $84.22, and its Beta score is 0.70. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.78. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.11.

In the same vein, QNST’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.18, a figure that is expected to reach 0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of QuinStreet Inc (QNST)

[QuinStreet Inc, QNST] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.57% While, its Average True Range was 70.77.

Raw Stochastic average of QuinStreet Inc (QNST) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 52.53%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 86.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.48 that was lower than 0.56 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.