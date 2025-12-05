Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $105.01: Right on the Precipice

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (NYSE: BAH) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 6.26% at $87.65, before settling in for the price of $82.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BAH posted a 52-week range of $79.23-$149.27.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 16.31%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.31%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -11.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $122.03 million, simultaneously with a float of $119.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.63 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $90.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $105.01.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Consulting Services Industry. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.13%, in contrast to 99.71% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 30 ’25, this organization’s President and CEO bought 23,800 shares at the rate of 84.66, making the entire transaction reach 2,014,908 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 687,745.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.32 per share during the current fiscal year. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -11.60% and is forecasted to reach 6.06 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.18% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.31% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (NYSE: BAH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.76. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.38, and its Beta score is 0.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.91. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.98.

In the same vein, BAH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.55, a figure that is expected to reach 1.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (NYSE: BAH), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.87 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.21 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.32% While, its Average True Range was 66.20.

Raw Stochastic average of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.63%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 85.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.10 that was lower than 2.74 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.