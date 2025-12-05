Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) Moves 0.42% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE: CNP) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 0.42% at $38.54, before settling in for the price of $38.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CNP posted a 52-week range of $30.59-$40.50.

The Utilities sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 3.47% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.47%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.77%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $652.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $649.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $25.16 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $39.29, while the 200-day Moving Average is $37.50.

Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric Industry. Centerpoint Energy Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 101.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 06 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 6,200 shares at the rate of 38.83, making the entire transaction reach 240,746 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 65,577.

Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.58 per share during the current fiscal year. Centerpoint Energy Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.77% and is forecasted to reach 1.91 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.79% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 3.47% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE: CNP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.38. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $24.33, and its Beta score is 0.58. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.76.

In the same vein, CNP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.58, a figure that is expected to reach 0.46 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.91 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE: CNP), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.19 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 5.18 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.21% While, its Average True Range was 35.26.

Raw Stochastic average of Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 60.12%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 20.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.58 that was lower than 0.62 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.