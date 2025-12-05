Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT) EPS is poised to hit -0.21 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Liberty Energy Inc (NYSE: LBRT) established initial surge of 2.55% at $19.67, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $19.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LBRT posted a 52-week range of $9.50-$23.58.

The Energy sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 28.74% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.74%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -105.76%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $161.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $155.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.19 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.65, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.31.

Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Liberty Energy Inc industry. Liberty Energy Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.77%, in contrast to 100.74% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 02 ’25, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 16.00, making the entire transaction reach 80,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 755,614.

Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year. Liberty Energy Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -105.76% and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in the upcoming year.

Liberty Energy Inc (NYSE: LBRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.05. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.48, and its Beta score is 0.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.81.

In the same vein, LBRT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.12, a figure that is expected to reach -0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Liberty Energy Inc, LBRT]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 3.83 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.45% While, its Average True Range was 78.41.

Raw Stochastic average of Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.39%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 96.84% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.00 that was higher than 0.74 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.