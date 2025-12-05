No matter how cynical the overall market is Fluor Corporation (FLR) performance over the last week is recorded 7.17%

As on Thursday, Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.18% to $45.45, before settling in for the price of $44.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FLR posted a 52-week range of $29.20-$57.50.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -4.75%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $161.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $158.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.33 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $44.90, while the 200-day Moving Average is $42.65.

Fluor Corporation (FLR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Engineering & Construction industry. Fluor Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.57%, in contrast to 91.52% institutional ownership.

Fluor Corporation (FLR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year. Fluor Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -4.75% and is forecasted to reach 2.40 in the upcoming year.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Fluor Corporation (FLR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.45. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2.31, and its Beta score is 1.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.47. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 30.91.

In the same vein, FLR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 19.68, a figure that is expected to reach 0.35 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Fluor Corporation (FLR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Fluor Corporation, FLR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.4 million was lower the volume of 3.61 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.39% While, its Average True Range was 65.18.

Raw Stochastic average of Fluor Corporation (FLR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 39.39%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 91.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.59 that was lower than 1.75 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.