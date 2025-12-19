A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (SID) as it 5-day change was -2.21%

As on Thursday, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (NYSE: SID) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.31% to $1.77, before settling in for the price of $1.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SID posted a 52-week range of $1.24-$1.84.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 53.13%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.33 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.33 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.35 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.6300, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.5460.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (SID) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Steel industry. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.01%, in contrast to 2.65% institutional ownership.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (NYSE: SID) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (SID). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.91. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.29.

In the same vein, SID’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.20, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (SID)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR, SID], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.87 million was better the volume of 2.7 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.11% While, its Average True Range was 60.53.

Raw Stochastic average of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (SID) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.33%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 73.88% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0635 that was higher than 0.0565 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.