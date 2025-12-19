A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with International Paper Co (IP) as it 5-day change was -1.15%

International Paper Co (NYSE: IP) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -0.23% at $38.6, before settling in for the price of $38.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IP posted a 52-week range of $35.56-$60.15.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was -12.53%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -12.53%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -59.67%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $527.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $523.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.43 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $40.75, while the 200-day Moving Average is $46.57.

International Paper Co (IP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Packaging & Containers Industry. International Paper Co’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.95%, in contrast to 104.63% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 18 ’25, this organization’s Senior Vice President sold 18,819 shares at the rate of 36.85, making the entire transaction reach 693,480 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 16 ’25, Company’s SVP, GC and Corp. Secretary sold 9,000 for 45.53, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 409,815. This particular insider is now the holder of 27,673 in total.

International Paper Co (IP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

International Paper Co’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -59.67% and is forecasted to reach 2.28 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 42.15% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -12.53% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

International Paper Co (NYSE: IP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for International Paper Co (IP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.87.

In the same vein, IP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.61, a figure that is expected to reach 0.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of International Paper Co (IP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of International Paper Co (NYSE: IP), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.79 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 5.83 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.82% While, its Average True Range was 49.01.

Raw Stochastic average of International Paper Co (IP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.94%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 50.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.89 that was lower than 1.18 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.