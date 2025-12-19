A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) as it 5-day change was -2.55%

As on Thursday, Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) started slowly as it slid -1.05% to $328.14, before settling in for the price of $331.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UNH posted a 52-week range of $234.60-$606.36.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 1.60% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 1.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -40.95%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $906.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $904.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $297.24 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $338.12, while the 200-day Moving Average is $355.75.

Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Healthcare Plans industry. Unitedhealth Group Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 84.06% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 11 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 27 shares at the rate of 356.05, making the entire transaction reach 9,613 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0.

Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

Unitedhealth Group Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -40.95% and is forecasted to reach 17.75 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -8.96% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 1.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH). Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.12, and its Beta score is 0.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.68. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.11.

In the same vein, UNH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 19.16, a figure that is expected to reach 2.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 17.75 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Unitedhealth Group Inc, UNH], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 6.36 million was lower the volume of 11.74 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.19% While, its Average True Range was 45.71.

Raw Stochastic average of Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 63.89%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 33.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 8.22 that was lower than 9.04 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.