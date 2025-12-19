A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL) as it 5-day change was -2.07%

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZNTL) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 5.97% to $1.42, before settling in for the price of $1.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZNTL posted a 52-week range of $1.01-$3.33.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -12.89% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -12.89%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 21.73%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $72.25 million, simultaneously with a float of $59.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $102.60 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4525, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.4640.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 17.65%, in contrast to 65.06% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 15 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 7,500,000 shares at the rate of 1.33, making the entire transaction reach 9,975,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,459,973. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 30 ’25, Company’s Director bought 21,000 for 1.40, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 29,373. This particular insider is now the holder of 281,192 in total.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 21.73% and is forecasted to reach -1.69 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.41% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -12.89% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZNTL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.76. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.82.

In the same vein, ZNTL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.08, a figure that is expected to reach -0.43 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.69 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL)

[Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc, ZNTL] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.75% While, its Average True Range was 54.57.

Raw Stochastic average of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.82%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 64.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0689 that was lower than 0.1014 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.