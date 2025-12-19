AES Corp (AES) volume hits 6.76 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, AES Corp (NYSE: AES) set off with pace as it heaved 1.48% to $13.68, before settling in for the price of $13.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AES posted a 52-week range of $9.46-$15.51.

The Utilities Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 39.18%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 39.18%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 0.76%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $712.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $708.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.74 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.04, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.54.

AES Corp (AES) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Utilities – Diversified industry. AES Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 89.62% institutional ownership.

AES Corp (AES) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

AES Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 0.76% and is forecasted to reach 2.31 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.49% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 39.18% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

AES Corp (NYSE: AES) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AES Corp (AES). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.66. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.33, and its Beta score is 0.97. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.81.

In the same vein, AES’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.64, a figure that is expected to reach 0.63 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AES Corp (AES)

Going through the that latest performance of [AES Corp, AES]. Its last 5-days volume of 6.69 million was inferior to the volume of 13.44 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.36% While, its Average True Range was 44.73.

Raw Stochastic average of AES Corp (AES) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.45%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 38.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.31 that was lower than 0.40 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.