Airbnb Inc (ABNB) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $126.47: Right on the Precipice

Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 0.16% to $133.99, before settling in for the price of $133.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ABNB posted a 52-week range of $99.88-$163.93.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 0.36%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $427.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $416.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $82.35 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $123.09, while the 200-day Moving Average is $126.47.

Airbnb Inc (ABNB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Travel Services industry. Airbnb Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 31.33%, in contrast to 57.58% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 15 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 58,000 shares at the rate of 130.56, making the entire transaction reach 7,572,587 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 634,015.

Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Airbnb Inc (ABNB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.39. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $31.70, and its Beta score is 1.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.87. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 18.15.

In the same vein, ABNB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.23, a figure that is expected to reach 0.66 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

[Airbnb Inc, ABNB] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.39% While, its Average True Range was 81.02.

Raw Stochastic average of Airbnb Inc (ABNB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 89.12%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 86.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 3.20 that was higher than 2.93 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.