Americold Realty Trust Inc (COLD) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $15.76: Right on the Precipice

Americold Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: COLD) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.90% to $12.39, before settling in for the price of $12.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, COLD posted a 52-week range of $10.10-$23.52.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 112.94%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $284.85 million, simultaneously with a float of $284.64 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.53 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.11, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.76.

Americold Realty Trust Inc (COLD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the REIT – Industrial industry. Americold Realty Trust Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.08%, in contrast to 107.98% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on May 12 ’25, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 110,000 for 17.99, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,978,570. This particular insider is now the holder of 110,000 in total.

Americold Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: COLD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Americold Realty Trust Inc (COLD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.71. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.35. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.00.

In the same vein, COLD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.22, a figure that is expected to reach 0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Americold Realty Trust Inc (COLD)

[Americold Realty Trust Inc, COLD] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.76% While, its Average True Range was 62.92.

Raw Stochastic average of Americold Realty Trust Inc (COLD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.91%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 73.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.47 that was higher than 0.46 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.