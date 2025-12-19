Analog Devices Inc (ADI) plunge -2.99% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) set off with pace as it heaved 1.43% to $274.92, before settling in for the price of $271.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ADI posted a 52-week range of $158.65-$284.23.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.82%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.82%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 27.02%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $489.65 million, simultaneously with a float of $488.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $134.62 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $248.79, while the 200-day Moving Average is $229.78.

Analog Devices Inc (ADI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry. Analog Devices Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.31%, in contrast to 90.75% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 17 ’25, this organization’s SVP, Vertical Business Units sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 271.19, making the entire transaction reach 1,355,950 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 59,664. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 16 ’25, Company’s Director sold 3,125 for 279.39, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 873,106. This particular insider is now the holder of 136,321 in total.

Analog Devices Inc (ADI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 27.02% and is forecasted to reach 11.28 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 18.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 6.82% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Analog Devices Inc (ADI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.68. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $60.17, and its Beta score is 1.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.22. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 31.46.

In the same vein, ADI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.57, a figure that is expected to reach 2.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Going through the that latest performance of [Analog Devices Inc, ADI]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.9 million indicated improvement to the volume of 3.83 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.30% While, its Average True Range was 57.04.

Raw Stochastic average of Analog Devices Inc (ADI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.87%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 58.13% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 5.88 that was higher than 5.88 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.