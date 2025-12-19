Best Buy Co. Inc (BBY) last month performance of -3.55% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Best Buy Co. Inc (NYSE: BBY) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 0.43% to $71.76, before settling in for the price of $71.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BBY posted a 52-week range of $54.99-$91.68.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of -5.73% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -5.73%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -0.78%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $210.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $194.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.04 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $77.39, while the 200-day Moving Average is $72.35.

Best Buy Co. Inc (BBY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Specialty Retail industry. Best Buy Co. Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.94%, in contrast to 89.32% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 30 ’25, this organization’s Chairman Emeritus sold 74,553 shares at the rate of 84.31, making the entire transaction reach 6,285,392 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 11,451,911. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 29 ’25, Company’s Chairman Emeritus sold 62,834 for 84.14, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,286,928. This particular insider is now the holder of 11,526,464 in total.

Best Buy Co. Inc (BBY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Co. Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -0.78% and is forecasted to reach 6.74 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.17% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -5.73% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Best Buy Co. Inc (NYSE: BBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Best Buy Co. Inc (BBY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.26. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.69, and its Beta score is 1.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.36. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.93.

In the same vein, BBY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.03, a figure that is expected to reach 2.50 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.74 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Best Buy Co. Inc (BBY)

[Best Buy Co. Inc, BBY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.07% While, its Average True Range was 34.49.

Raw Stochastic average of Best Buy Co. Inc (BBY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 38.75%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 6.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.06 that was lower than 2.14 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.