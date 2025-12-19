Cooper Companies, Inc (COO) EPS is poised to hit 1.03 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Cooper Companies, Inc (NASDAQ: COO) flaunted slowness of -0.02% at $82.46, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $82.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, COO posted a 52-week range of $61.78-$100.24.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 9.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9.83%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $195.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $194.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.16 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $74.25, while the 200-day Moving Average is $74.46.

Cooper Companies, Inc (COO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Cooper Companies, Inc industry. Cooper Companies, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.65%, in contrast to 105.85% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 17 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 2,000 shares at the rate of 82.50, making the entire transaction reach 165,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,777. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 16 ’25, Company’s President, CSI bought 1,230 for 80.75, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 99,322. This particular insider is now the holder of 39,052 in total.

Cooper Companies, Inc (COO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies, Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 9.83% and is forecasted to reach 4.94 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.65% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cooper Companies, Inc (NASDAQ: COO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cooper Companies, Inc (COO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.13. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $44.00, and its Beta score is 1.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.95. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 37.26.

In the same vein, COO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.87, a figure that is expected to reach 1.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.94 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cooper Companies, Inc (COO)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Cooper Companies, Inc, COO]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 2.47 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.06% While, its Average True Range was 68.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Cooper Companies, Inc (COO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 73.73%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 49.45% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.45 that was higher than 1.88 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.