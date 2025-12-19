Corning, Inc (GLW) 20 Days SMA touch 1.20%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Corning, Inc (NYSE: GLW) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 1.71% at $86.88, before settling in for the price of $85.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GLW posted a 52-week range of $37.31-$96.64.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -11.42%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -11.42%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 28.59%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $808.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $787.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $74.49 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $85.90, while the 200-day Moving Average is $63.65.

Corning, Inc (GLW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. Corning, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.20%, in contrast to 75.13% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 10 ’25, this organization’s SVP Emerging Innovations Group sold 21,000 shares at the rate of 94.69, making the entire transaction reach 1,988,580 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 34,500. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 10 ’25, Company’s Senior Vice President & CDIO sold 16,547 for 90.78, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,502,203. This particular insider is now the holder of 16,756 in total.

Corning, Inc (GLW) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

Corning, Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 28.59% and is forecasted to reach 3.04 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 22.92% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -11.42% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Corning, Inc (NYSE: GLW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Corning, Inc (GLW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $55.10, and its Beta score is 1.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.99. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 64.10.

In the same vein, GLW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.58, a figure that is expected to reach 0.70 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.04 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Corning, Inc (GLW)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Corning, Inc (NYSE: GLW), its last 5-days Average volume was 6.71 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 6.33 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.28% While, its Average True Range was 49.38.

Raw Stochastic average of Corning, Inc (GLW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 72.27%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 34.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 3.41 that was higher than 2.33 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.