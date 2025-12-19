Corteva Inc (CTVA) surge 1.39% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Corteva Inc (NYSE: CTVA) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 0.80% at $66.96, before settling in for the price of $66.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CTVA posted a 52-week range of $53.40-$77.41.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 29.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $676.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $674.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $45.25 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $64.38, while the 200-day Moving Average is $67.35.

Corteva Inc (CTVA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Agricultural Inputs Industry. Corteva Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.15%, in contrast to 86.24% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 29 ’25, this organization’s EVP, Crop Protection Business sold 37,280 shares at the rate of 74.20, making the entire transaction reach 2,765,993 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 49,262.

Corteva Inc (NYSE: CTVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Corteva Inc (CTVA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.07. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $28.59, and its Beta score is 0.74. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.59. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.05.

In the same vein, CTVA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.34, a figure that is expected to reach 0.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.67 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Corteva Inc (CTVA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Corteva Inc (NYSE: CTVA), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.46 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 4.03 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.58% While, its Average True Range was 61.21.

Raw Stochastic average of Corteva Inc (CTVA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.79%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 76.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.20 that was lower than 1.35 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.