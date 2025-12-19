Coty Inc (COTY) last month volatility was 3.42%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.31% to $3.25, before settling in for the price of $3.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, COTY posted a 52-week range of $3.12-$7.71.

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 19.99%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.99%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 93.06%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $873.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $368.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.84 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.54.

Coty Inc (COTY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry. Coty Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 57.86%, in contrast to 38.01% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 03 ’25, this organization’s Chief Legal Officer bought 29,400 shares at the rate of 4.30, making the entire transaction reach 126,532 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 829,142. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 25 ’25, Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 12,500 for 3.96, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 49,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 402,216 in total.

Coty Inc (COTY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Coty Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 93.06% and is forecasted to reach 0.49 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 32.55% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 19.99% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Coty Inc (COTY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.49. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.58.

In the same vein, COTY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.45, a figure that is expected to reach 0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Coty Inc (COTY)

[Coty Inc, COTY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.48% While, its Average True Range was 39.84.

Raw Stochastic average of Coty Inc (COTY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.40%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 21.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.11 that was lower than 0.15 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.