CVB Financial Corp (CVBF) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $19.18: Right on the Precipice

CVB Financial Corp (NASDAQ: CVBF) flaunted slowness of -2.91% at $19.66, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $20.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CVBF posted a 52-week range of $16.01-$23.09.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -0.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 4.51%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $137.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $128.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.77 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.18.

CVB Financial Corp (CVBF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the CVB Financial Corp industry. CVB Financial Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.33%, in contrast to 76.77% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 14 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 27,094 shares at the rate of 18.45, making the entire transaction reach 499,995 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 745,782. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 10 ’25, Company’s Director sold 11,000 for 20.35, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 223,850. This particular insider is now the holder of 31,593 in total.

CVB Financial Corp (CVBF) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 4.51% and is forecasted to reach 1.46 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.22% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -0.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

CVB Financial Corp (NASDAQ: CVBF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CVB Financial Corp (CVBF). Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.32, and its Beta score is 0.68. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.32. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.22.

In the same vein, CVBF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.48, a figure that is expected to reach 0.39 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.46 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CVB Financial Corp (CVBF)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [CVB Financial Corp, CVBF]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.81 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.76% While, its Average True Range was 46.94.

Raw Stochastic average of CVB Financial Corp (CVBF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 62.25%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 36.97% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.50 that was higher than 0.45 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.