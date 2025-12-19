DocuSign Inc (DOCU) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.99

DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 2.37% at $69.4, before settling in for the price of $67.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DOCU posted a 52-week range of $63.41-$99.71.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.27%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $200.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $198.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.58 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $68.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $76.59.

DocuSign Inc (DOCU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. DocuSign Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 87.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 17 ’25, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 9,515 shares at the rate of 68.33, making the entire transaction reach 650,180 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 118,213. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 17 ’25, Company’s President General Mgr, Growth sold 13,818 for 68.33, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 944,218. This particular insider is now the holder of 70,197 in total.

DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for DocuSign Inc (DOCU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.73. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $48.57, and its Beta score is 0.99. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.30. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.74.

In the same vein, DOCU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.43, a figure that is expected to reach 0.95 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.9 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.76 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.91% While, its Average True Range was 53.68.

Raw Stochastic average of DocuSign Inc (DOCU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.79%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 67.02% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.49 that was higher than 2.38 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.