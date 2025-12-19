Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) average volume reaches $4.17M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ: DLTR) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -1.13% at $126.9, before settling in for the price of $128.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DLTR posted a 52-week range of $61.80-$132.48.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 12.63%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $200.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $198.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $25.23 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $106.79, while the 200-day Moving Average is $96.46.

Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Discount Stores Industry. Dollar Tree Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 115.45% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 08 ’25, this organization’s Chief Merchandising Officer sold 2,200 shares at the rate of 124.65, making the entire transaction reach 274,230 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 13,740. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 17 ’25, Company’s Chief Information Officer sold 1,260 for 94.70, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 119,328. This particular insider is now the holder of 21,402 in total.

Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ: DLTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.33. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.71.

In the same vein, DLTR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -13.47, a figure that is expected to reach 2.53 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.68 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ: DLTR), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.96 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 4.21 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.03% While, its Average True Range was 66.39.

Raw Stochastic average of Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.32%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 77.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 4.67 that was higher than 3.25 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.