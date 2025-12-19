Gilead Sciences, Inc (GILD) recent quarterly performance of 6.47% is not showing the real picture

Gilead Sciences, Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 0.09% at $121.47, before settling in for the price of $121.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GILD posted a 52-week range of $88.57-$128.70.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -38.13%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -38.13%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 76.71%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.24 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.24 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $150.71 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $122.00, while the 200-day Moving Average is $113.31.

Gilead Sciences, Inc (GILD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – General Industry. Gilead Sciences, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.21%, in contrast to 88.34% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 15 ’25, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,000 shares at the rate of 122.00, making the entire transaction reach 366,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 153,503. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 15 ’25, Company’s Chief Commercial Officer sold 3,000 for 122.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 366,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 106,221 in total.

Gilead Sciences, Inc (GILD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences, Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 76.71% and is forecasted to reach 8.75 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 26.27% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -38.13% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Gilead Sciences, Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Gilead Sciences, Inc (GILD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.31. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.81, and its Beta score is 0.36. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.19. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.45.

In the same vein, GILD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.46, a figure that is expected to reach 1.86 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.75 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Gilead Sciences, Inc (GILD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Gilead Sciences, Inc (NASDAQ: GILD), its last 5-days Average volume was 6.95 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 7.88 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.83% While, its Average True Range was 48.13.

Raw Stochastic average of Gilead Sciences, Inc (GILD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 64.28%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 40.94% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.66 that was lower than 2.80 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.