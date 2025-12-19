GlobalFoundries Inc (GFS) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.47

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ: GFS) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.22% to $36.17, before settling in for the price of $36.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GFS posted a 52-week range of $29.77-$47.69.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 18.83%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.83%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 5.39%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $555.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $103.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.10 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $35.53, while the 200-day Moving Average is $36.05.

GlobalFoundries Inc (GFS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry. GlobalFoundries Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 81.46%, in contrast to 19.73% institutional ownership.

GlobalFoundries Inc (GFS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

GlobalFoundries Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 5.39% and is forecasted to reach 1.84 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.42% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 18.83% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ: GFS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GlobalFoundries Inc (GFS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.96. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 18.85.

In the same vein, GFS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.09, a figure that is expected to reach 0.47 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.84 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of GlobalFoundries Inc (GFS)

Going through the that latest performance of [GlobalFoundries Inc, GFS]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.08 million indicated improvement to the volume of 2.46 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.34% While, its Average True Range was 40.09.

Raw Stochastic average of GlobalFoundries Inc (GFS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 50.27%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 16.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.24 that was lower than 1.29 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.