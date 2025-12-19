LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) last month performance of -1.55% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.60% to $43.06, before settling in for the price of $43.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LYB posted a 52-week range of $41.58-$79.39.

The Basic Materials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -15.40% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -15.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -63.34%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $321.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $255.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.86 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $45.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $55.45.

LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry. LyondellBasell Industries NV’s current insider ownership accounts for 20.62%, in contrast to 70.86% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 12 ’25, this organization’s EVP, Global O&P and Refining bought 5,661 shares at the rate of 43.56, making the entire transaction reach 246,621 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 67,688. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 15 ’25, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 20,000 for 53.57, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,071,422. This particular insider is now the holder of 160,351 in total.

LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries NV’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -63.34% and is forecasted to reach 3.50 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -9.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -15.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.93. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.43. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 19.04.

In the same vein, LYB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.76, a figure that is expected to reach 0.37 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

[LyondellBasell Industries NV, LYB] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.02% While, its Average True Range was 41.74.

Raw Stochastic average of LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.16%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 15.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.79 that was higher than 1.69 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.