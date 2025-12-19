Mannkind Corp (MNKD) average volume reaches $3.93M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Mannkind Corp (NASDAQ: MNKD) open the trading on Thursday, remained unchanged to $5.97, before settling in for the price of $5.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MNKD posted a 52-week range of $3.38-$7.07.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -36.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $307.03 million, simultaneously with a float of $298.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.83 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.45, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.76.

Mannkind Corp (MNKD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Mannkind Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.85%, in contrast to 57.29% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 16 ’25, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 21,310 shares at the rate of 6.00, making the entire transaction reach 127,860 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,504,792. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 12 ’25, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 20,806 for 6.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 124,836. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,504,792 in total.

Mannkind Corp (MNKD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Mannkind Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -36.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in the upcoming year.

Mannkind Corp (NASDAQ: MNKD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Mannkind Corp (MNKD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.04. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $63.31, and its Beta score is 0.78. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.84. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 42.89.

In the same vein, MNKD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.09, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Mannkind Corp (MNKD)

[Mannkind Corp, MNKD] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.25% While, its Average True Range was 74.44.

Raw Stochastic average of Mannkind Corp (MNKD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 90.56%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 79.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.20 that was lower than 0.23 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.