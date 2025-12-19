Morgan Stanley (MS) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.19

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) flaunted slowness of -1.05% at $172.96, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $174.8 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MS posted a 52-week range of $94.33-$181.98.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 8.89% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.89%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 24.21%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.59 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.21 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $274.89 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $165.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $142.14.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Morgan Stanley industry. Morgan Stanley’s current insider ownership accounts for 23.94%, in contrast to 62.27% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 31 ’25, this organization’s Chairman and CEO sold 100,000 shares at the rate of 164.34, making the entire transaction reach 16,434,440 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 574,986.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 24.21% and is forecasted to reach 10.59 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.51% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.89% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Morgan Stanley (MS). Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.75, and its Beta score is 1.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.43. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 26.57.

In the same vein, MS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 9.74, a figure that is expected to reach 2.40 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Morgan Stanley (MS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Morgan Stanley, MS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 6.28 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.78% While, its Average True Range was 46.93.

Raw Stochastic average of Morgan Stanley (MS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 80.31%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 36.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 3.32 that was higher than 3.25 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.