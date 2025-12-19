NCR Voyix Corp (VYX) is predicted to post EPS of 0.28 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

As on Thursday, NCR Voyix Corp (NYSE: VYX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.84% to $10.53, before settling in for the price of $10.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VYX posted a 52-week range of $7.55-$15.31.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 774.73%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $138.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $137.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.43 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.74, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.32.

NCR Voyix Corp (VYX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry. NCR Voyix Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.81%, in contrast to 111.45% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 16 ’25, this organization’s President & CEO bought 22,603 shares at the rate of 10.99, making the entire transaction reach 248,407 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 69,503. Preceding that transaction, on May 13 ’25, Company’s Director bought 22,550 for 11.04, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 248,990. This particular insider is now the holder of 52,203 in total.

NCR Voyix Corp (NYSE: VYX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NCR Voyix Corp (VYX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.94. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.54.

In the same vein, VYX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.32, a figure that is expected to reach 0.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NCR Voyix Corp (VYX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [NCR Voyix Corp, VYX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.26 million was better the volume of 1.83 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.83% While, its Average True Range was 61.22.

Raw Stochastic average of NCR Voyix Corp (VYX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.04%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 78.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.42 that was higher than 0.41 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.