No matter how cynical the overall market is Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) performance over the last week is recorded -0.83%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY) set off with pace as it heaved 1.79% to $45.44, before settling in for the price of $44.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ALLY posted a 52-week range of $29.52-$46.24.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -16.14%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -16.14%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 60.23%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $307.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $305.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.00 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $40.66, while the 200-day Moving Average is $38.10.

Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Credit Services industry. Ally Financial Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.99%, in contrast to 92.90% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 22 ’25, Company’s Chief HR & Corp Citizenship sold 29,000 for 40.86, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,184,804. This particular insider is now the holder of 100,203 in total.

Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 60.23% and is forecasted to reach 5.39 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 38.55% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -16.14% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ally Financial Inc (ALLY). Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $27.36, and its Beta score is 1.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.92.

In the same vein, ALLY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.66, a figure that is expected to reach 1.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.39 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)

Going through the that latest performance of [Ally Financial Inc, ALLY]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.74 million was inferior to the volume of 3.71 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.25% While, its Average True Range was 71.49.

Raw Stochastic average of Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.10%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 84.81% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.03 that was lower than 1.05 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.