No matter how cynical the overall market is Bumble Inc (BMBL) performance over the last week is recorded -5.68%

Bumble Inc (NASDAQ: BMBL) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 1.16% at $3.49, before settling in for the price of $3.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BMBL posted a 52-week range of $3.18-$8.82.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 57.82%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $112.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $63.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $388.95 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.39, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.45.

Bumble Inc (BMBL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. Bumble Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 43.29%, in contrast to 75.02% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 06 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 2,707 shares at the rate of 5.82, making the entire transaction reach 15,745 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 71,120.

Bumble Inc (NASDAQ: BMBL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bumble Inc (BMBL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.39. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.24.

In the same vein, BMBL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.91, a figure that is expected to reach 0.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.86 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bumble Inc (BMBL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Bumble Inc (NASDAQ: BMBL), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.41 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 3.22 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.70% While, its Average True Range was 40.80.

Raw Stochastic average of Bumble Inc (BMBL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.46%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 28.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.18 that was lower than 0.27 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.