Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) volume hits 7.07 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on Thursday, Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ: PANW) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.33% to $185.88, before settling in for the price of $183.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PANW posted a 52-week range of $144.15-$223.61.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 15.59%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $692.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $690.82 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $129.56 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $202.98, while the 200-day Moving Average is $192.15.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Palo Alto Networks Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.89%, in contrast to 81.33% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 08 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 12,500 shares at the rate of 195.33, making the entire transaction reach 2,441,687 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 75,184. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 09 ’25, Company’s Director sold 12,500 for 195.07, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,438,355. This particular insider is now the holder of 62,684 in total.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ: PANW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.93. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $117.90, and its Beta score is 0.76. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.56. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 35.10.

In the same vein, PANW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.58, a figure that is expected to reach 0.94 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Palo Alto Networks Inc, PANW], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 6.15 million was lower the volume of 6.18 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.05% While, its Average True Range was 38.25.

Raw Stochastic average of Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 35.39%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 16.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 4.49 that was lower than 4.91 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.